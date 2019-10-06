|
|
Carolyn Kimball Leeper
1942~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Emily Carolyn Kimball Leeper, daughter of Clayton H. Kimball and Elizabeth B. Kimball Clawson, born on April 3, 1942, passed away on October 2, 2019. She bravely fought cancer with humor and a smile. After graduating from Highland High School and Utah State University in Secondary Education, she taught home economics and then English for 32 years in Davis County. Afterwards she worked for the Utah State Tax Commission for 16 and a half, years making good friends there. She married Timothy Lewis Leeper (later divorced). Carolyn was devoted to her son, Robert, and loved time with his family, especially her granddaughters, who called her Nana. Carolyn loved beauty in all forms and she spent her life creating beautiful things to share and give to others. She was an integral part of her neighborhood and watched over and was watched over by those around her. She is survived by countless friends who shared her passion and creativity and spent hours with her as she created the beautiful things at scrapbooking retreats. With her cousins, she visited many parts of the world. She loved the Book of Mormon and was active in Church callings, including a mission at the Conference Center. She was known for her sense of humor and generosity.
She is survived by her son, Robert Clayton (Whitney) Leeper, grandchildren, Cecelia and Everly, her sister, Jeanne (Gregory) Kimball Hill, and her brothers William Clayton (Tony) Kimball and Briant (Kristine) Kimball.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 9, at 12:00 PM at the Woods Cross 3rd Ward Chapel, 1450 S 350 W, Bountiful UT. Those wanting to visit with the family can come to the church between 10:30 and 11:30 AM, before the service. Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. To share a memory please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/carolyn-kimball-leeper/
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019