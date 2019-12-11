Home

Carolyn Kirkland Goodrich


1942 - 2019
Carolyn Kirkland Goodrich Obituary
Carolyn Kirkland Goodrich
1942~2019
Holladay, UT-Carolyn Kirkland Goodrich passed away peacefully at home December 8, 2019. Born October 21, 1942 to James Henry and Juanita Griffis Kirkland in Douglas, Georgia. She married Jay Goodrich December 6, 1963 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. She is survived by her husband; five children; 25 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and one on the way. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Kenneth and Farrel; and son-in-law, Tracy Houston.
There will be a viewing, Friday, December 13 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 14 from 9:30-10-30 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. held at the Holladay 10th ward chapel, 4601 South Chapel Drive. Interment at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah .84070. For full obituary go to www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 11, 2019
