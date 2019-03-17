1950 ~ 2019

Carolyn Laney Cooper, 68, passed away peacefully at her home on March 14, 2019 from a long battle with cancer. Carolyn was born at the Lehi hospital on September 26, 1950. She enjoyed a happy childhood playing the piano, dancing and playing at her grandparents' farms. She was a high school cheerleader and known for her sense of style and big smile. Carolyn graduated from Lehi High School in 1968. She attended BYU and worked at Laney's, her family's store on Lehi Main Street. Gary Alan Cooper asked Carolyn out on a date when she was a junior in high school. Enamored with his charm and good looks, she accepted and they dated until they were married on July 9,1970. They raised their family of six kids (5 boys and 1 girl) in the heart of Lehi and enjoyed attending family athletic events, rodeos, traveling, camping, four wheeling, and spending time at the family mountain. Carolyn devoted her life to her family. She was famous for her Sunday dinners, family traditions, and sense of humor. She showed her love by cooking and sewing. She enjoyed serving family, friends, and in church callings. She loved her Lehi community and her family more than anything, and it showed in the way she prioritized her life. She was proud of her family's many accomplishments and the way they lived their lives. She collected friends, recipes, dolls, dishes, clocks, and grandchildren. She brought happiness to everyone that touched her life. She will be remembered for her unique, unmistakable laugh - no one could laugh like her. Carolyn's laughter brought complete joy and filled any room or heart. Carolyn is survived by her husband Gary Alan Cooper, six children: Ryan Cooper (Alisa Cooper), Cole Cooper (Tara Cooper), Cami Cooper Stauffer (Anthon Stauffer), Braden Cooper (Erin Cooper), Cade Cooper (Chelsy Cooper), and Chase Cooper (Sara Cooper). She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 2.5 great-grandchildren, and siblings: Kathleen Ross, Steve Laney, and Gary Laney. She was preceded in death by her parents George Cleon Laney and Relva ElMina Larsen Laney and sister Verlene Wagstaff. The viewing will be held on Tuesday March 19 from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at the Lehi Cedar Hollow Stake Center (2178 N 1200 E Lehi, UT). The funeral will be held on Wednesday March 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lehi Cedar Hollow Stake Center. There will also be an additional viewing one hour before the funeral at the church. The interment will take place at the Lehi City Cemetery following the funeral. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.

