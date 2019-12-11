|
|
1935 ~ 2019
Carolyn Louise Johnson Tanner Pass, our loving mother grandmother, and great-grandmother returned home into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on December 7, 2019. She was born August 28, 1935 in Benjamin, Utah to Alma and Ruth Johnson. Carolyn was the ninth of ten children.
She married Dennis Tanner October 13, 1953 and they had six children; they were later divorced. She then married Neel Pass in 2006 and together they made their home in Logan, Utah. Carolyn loved attending the temple and doing the Lord's work.
Carolyn became a dental assistant and worked for Richard K. Miner in Springville, Utah. She was elected as the President of the Utah Dental Assistant Association and served on the National Dental Assistant Certification Board. She later worked for the American Fork State Hospital, then Fidelity Investments, and finally Edward Jones Investments. She also completed her Bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix.
Our mother was one of the greatest mothers any of us could ask for. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her all time favorites. Mom loved to travel and often would pack up two or three of her grandchildren and take them with her, which is some of the grandchildren's greatest memories. Mom lived by example and loved everyone she met.
She will be greatly missed by all her family. She is survived by her children, Ruth (Jim) Matthews-Lambert, Carol (David) Evans, Denise (Allen) Bohne, Fred Sterling (Geneil) Tanner, Kathy (Larry) Smith, John Dennis (Luciane) Tanner, her two sisters, Barbara Gleave, Nadene Tuft and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019