1931 ~ 2019

Carolyn Lytle Houston Garrett (87), passed away peacefully on 7 May 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was a loving mother, homemaker, and faithful wife. She was born brim full of creativity and was a teacher, cheerleader, artist, fashion designer, seamstress, mender, Halloween costume maker, Chinese brush painter, event planner, floral arranger, creative cook, caregiver, gardener, potter, a licensed private pilot, world traveler, psychologist, missionary, and ever a friend to the friendless.

She was born 16 Jun 1931 in St. George, Utah to George P. and Ila D. Lytle, the eldest of 5 children. She began "mothering" at a young age and had a life-long passion for "home-making". As a child of the depression with an artistic flair, it seemed like she could make, mend, or re-purpose just about anything. While a teenager, she won blue ribbons at the Utah State Fair for her fashion design and sewing. She earned degrees at Dixie College and Utah State and taught jr. high school home economics before her own family came along. She married Donald Houston in 1952 and raised 5 children while he went to medical school, then served in the military first in Texas then the Philippine Islands before the family finally settled in Saratoga, California in 1967. Through those early, struggling years with limited resources and many house moves, Mom always created a warm, loving home for us kids and our friends, despite the eventual divorce which left her a single mom for a season. She married Fred L. Garrett in 1977, a widower with 4 children of his own, increasing their combined brood from 5 to 9, and continued homemaking and nurturing. As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Carolyn served in many church callings throughout her life. Following retirement to Sandy, Utah, Fred and Carolyn served a full-time proselyting mission to the Czech Republic where together they "nurtured" the branch in Pilsen.

She nurtured others and mended where she could, but, through the inevitable trials of life, Carolyn knew what it was like to be broken herself, and in need of the Master Mender. Mom, we are glad to know you are already among loved ones, still serving wherever needed…until we meet again!

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, George P. and Ila Daisy (Dutson) Lytle and three siblings (Marie, Stanley, and Milton), Fred L. Garrett, and daughter Kelly Ann Palmer. She is survived by her sister, Rachel Gubler (Glen) of St. George, and children Scott Houston (Estella), Bret Houston, Pat Houston (Melissa), Michael Houston, Elizabeth Johnson, Michael Garrett (Diane), Jonathan Garrett, Andrew Garrett (Lori), 27 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 15 at the little Granite Cemetery at 2969 E. 9800 S. in Sandy, Utah at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of Carolyn's life from 12:30 -3:00 p.m. at the LDS church at 11350 S. 1300 E. Sandy, UT.

Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jane McPherson and the hospice team from Quality Home Care who tenderly helped Carolyn finish the last leg of her life's journey with dignity and in relative comfort and peace.

