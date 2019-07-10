Carolyn Milne Kemp

1944 ~ 2019

Our sweet mom, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother was re-united with the love of her life on July 8, 2019, at the sweet age of 75, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born on April 26, 1944 in Murray, Utah to Mike and Helen Milne.

She met the love of her life, Larry Kemp, at the sweet age of 12 years old. They were married on December 5, 1963 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They raised their three children, Kelli, Kami, and Klay, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

She enjoyed working at Auerbach's department store as a sales associate and Dan's Foods in the bakery. Her most enjoyable job was working as a substitute teacher at Jordan Valley School with her sister Joyce and daughter Kami. She loved spending every day making memories with the students and staff.

She was also a member of the Salt Lake County Fire Department Women's Auxiliary for twenty-one years, supporting her husband Larry during his fire career.

She loved spending time with her family and made every holiday special. She loved camping and visiting Jackson Hole, Blue Sea Lodge, Janeal's cabin, and Disneyland. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, and having countless sleepovers at her home.

Carolyn is survived by her daughters Kelli and Kami (Glade); her son Larry "Klay" (Mary); seven grandchildren: Andrew (Shayla), Alie (Nick), Parker (Maddie), Meckenzee, Meckell, Colby (Malyna), and Jackson; and five great-grandchildren: Kolter, Brantley, Aiden, Bridger, and Sage. She is also survived by her brother Art Milne, sister Joyce Dahl, and sister-in-law Kay (Steve).

She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Kemp, her parents, and many loved family and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Anderson and Goff Mortuary located at 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah 84020. A viewing will be from 10:00-11:45 a.m., and a celebration of life at 12 p.m.

An interment will take place at Larkin Sunset Gardens, located at 1950 East 10600 South Sandy, Utah 84092.

Our family would like to sincerely thank all her caretakers at Carrington Court Memory Care Unit and Active Home Health and Hospice who helped complete Mom's life peacefully. Our extended thanks go out to everyone who also crossed Mom's path during her ten-year journey.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on July 10, 2019