Carolyn Nelson Hyatt
1943~2020
Layton, UT-Carolyn Nelson Hyatt passed away March 16, 2020 surrounded by family, at the age of 76. She was born April 20, 1943 to LaVance Page & Norma Arbuckle Nelson. She married Douglas M. Hyatt on Aug 14, 1964 in the Salt Lake temple and together they had 6 children. To know her is to love her. She will be dearly missed by many.
Family only funeral services will be held at Russon Mortuary in Farmington, due to current regulations. Others are encouraged to participate via Facebook live on the Facebook event, "Carolyn Nelson Hyatt funeral". A public viewing will also be held on Sunday, March 22 from 6-8pm at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington. We would like to remind everyone that only a limited number of visitors will be greeted at a time. A full obituary is available at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 19, 2020