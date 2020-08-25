1/1
Carolyn Pearl (Giles) Washburn
Carolyn Pearl (Giles) Washburn
6-21-1936 to 8-21-2020
Carolyn Pearl Giles Washburn, age 84, passed away August 21, 2020 of natural causes.
She was born June 21, 1936 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Allen M Giles and Oca Lela (Davis) Giles.
She married her eternal companion Bruce Daniel Washburn on February 23, 1954.
Carolyn was raised in Oklahoma City, moving to Salt Lake City, Utah where she attended Olympus High School.
Carolyn loved her family, helping her mate over the years doing tax and investment services.
She and Bruce loved watching the children and grandchildren play sports, traveled around the country seeing historical sites.
An active member of the LDS Church, serving in many service capacities, participated in ward/stake choirs, and serviced in the Baptistery and temple worker in the Jordan River Temple.
Survivors: children Daniel (Rebecca), Diane Buck (Chuck Ottley), and Claudia (John Meidell), 17 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren, sister Vera Gifford and brother Dee Giles.
Preceded in death by spouse Bruce, sons Chad and Kyle, great grandson Marvin, parents and a sister.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Anderson & Goff Mortuary located at 11850 South 700 East, Draper, Utah. Friends may call at Anderson & Goff Mortuary Thursday 6-8 pm and Friday 10-11 am.
Interment, Draper Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2020.
