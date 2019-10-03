|
|
Carolyn Poole Petersen
Dec. 18, 1943 ~ Sept. 30, 2019
Carolyn Poole Petersen passed away on Sept. 30, 2019 from glioblastoma which is a very aggressive brain cancer. After being diagnosed she bravely underwent an operation and fought to the very end. Her family, friends and medical help were a great assistance to her. She was able to return home and spend her remaining time with her family. She never complained as she battled this aggressive brain cancer.
Carolyn was born on Dec. 18, 1943 in Preston, Idaho and raised in Whitney, Idaho. Her parents Morris and Rhonda Poole preceded her in death. She was the second child of eight children. Her siblings are; Melanie Raymond, Nancy Palmer, Morris Poole, Robert Poole, Janet Hintze, Colleen Dibb, and Raymond Poole.
She attended Whitney Elementary school. The school building is long gone, but not her fond memories. Her father was a farmer. She and her siblings spent many hours working on the farm. The lessons they learned of thrift and work served them well throughout their lives.
Carolyn became involved in 4-H activities at a young age. She became an accomplished seamstress. She made a coat and cap which she entered in the "Make It In Wool Contest" in Franklin County Idaho and won. She went on to win the state of Idaho contest. This entitled her to go to the national convention which she enjoyed. She still has two Singer sewing machines. One from her mother and one from her mother-in-law. Both are older than she is, but both work well and have been put to good use.
Carolyn graduated from Preston High School. She loved her high school years and the many friends she made. She was the queen of some of the dances, but perhaps her fondest memory was that of the baton corps. She kept her batons and would dazzle her grandchildren at family events by twirling her batons and marching. Class reunions were a highlight for Carolyn and she would never miss them.
She attended Utah State University. She joined Kappa Delta sorority. She was a member of angel flight, served as senior class secretary, listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and was a year book personality. Carolyn graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught second grade for two years.
Carolyn married Don R. Petersen on June 16, 1967 in the Logan Temple. They made their home in Provo, Utah where Don practiced law. She served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints both in the Ward and Stake. She enjoyed every calling she was asked to serve, she particularly enjoyed serving with her husband as Country Directors for humanitarian work in Russia. Their work took them all over Russia. They worked with other couples and provided assistance for many needy organizations.
She and her husband were blessed with six children. David (Shelley) North Salt Lake, Sean (Stephanie) Springville, Cynthia Jenkins (Patrick) Logan, Richard (Jennifer) Provo, Colleen Potter (Mitchell) Orlando, Florida, Bracken (Mandy) Spanish Fork. They have 27 grandchildren which were the love of Carolyn's life.
Sports was always of interest to Carolyn. She was instrumental in teaching her children how to snow and water ski. She loved golfing. She was president of the Riverside Country Club ladies golf association. She attended her children's and grandchildren's sporting and many other activities. She held various PTA positions. One thing she would not allow was for her children to sleep in on Sunday or to miss church. Church attendance was a priority.
Carolyn and her husband loved to travel. They have traveled throughout the world and visited every continent. Their children would often accompany them.
Funeral services will be held on Monday October 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Edgemont 11th ward, 3050 Mojave, Provo, Utah. Viewings will be held on Sunday October 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 North University Ave, Provo, Utah and on Monday October 7, 2019 from 9:00 am to 9:45 am at the chapel before the funeral services. A graveside ceremony will be at the Hyrum City Cemetery in Hyrum Utah following the funeral services. To express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019