Carolyn Vincent
Our loving mother, Carolyn Vincent, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was greeted by her Heavenly Father and loving husband.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, with a viewing 1 hour prior at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary.
To view a full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com. The family would like to thank Riverway Assisted Living for their loving care.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
