Our loving mother, Carolyn Vincent, peacefully passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was greeted by her Heavenly Father and loving husband.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, with a viewing 1 hour prior at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary.
To view a full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com. The family would like to thank Riverway Assisted Living for their loving care.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 3, 2020.