Carolyn W. Wagstaff
1930~2020
Bountiful, UT-Carolyn Jane Watson Wagsta? passed away peacefully March 3, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She is laughing, dancing and singing again with her many loved ones. Heaven is a livelier place. Carolyn was a spunky, energetic soul. She was born January 31,1930, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Theon and Arvilla Jones Watson.
Carolyn married Dr. Arthur Lynn Lundgreen in 1953 and was later divorced. They had 5 children. In 1990, she married W. Wendell Wagstaff. He preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6 in the Union Fort Stake Center, 7155 South 540 East, Midvale, Utah. 84047, with a viewing 10:00 am-11:45 and funeral service 12:00 noon. Interment will be in Memorial Holladay Cemetery 4900 South Memory Lane (1990 East) Holladay, Utah 84117.
The family wishes to thank the sta? and the lovely residents of Barton Creek Assisted Living for their care and kindness to our mother. Also, our gratitude goes to South Davis Hospice and Bristol Hospice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. For a more complete obituary please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/carolyn-w-wagstaff/
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 5, 2020