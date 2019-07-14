1939 ~ 2019

Carolyn Williams Brown, of Kearns, left this earth on March 31, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on December 3, 1939 to Victor and Sarah Williams in Price, Utah. A memorial service in her honor will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the LDS church 4232 W. 5015 S. Kearns, UT 84118 in the cultural hall at 11am.

Carolyn loved learning, having several books in each room of her home that she was reading. One might think, by the books she studied, that she was a world class chef, personal trainer, motivational speaker, life coach, master gardener, home designer, financial advisor and so many other careers. She was an every day person with great dreams, aspirations and interests. Who knows what she dreamed of becoming, but we were happy to have her as she was; a woman of great integrity, strength, humor and most of all love. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Patricia Williams von Bose (Robert), Thomas Williams, Joseph Williams and John Williams, as well as her husband William J. Brown and one grandson, Mason Scott Brown.

Left to forever cherish her memory are her children; Michael (Mona) Brown, William Laird (Lori) Brown, and Allison Nina (Ben) Jones, siblings Elsabeth (Stan) Hovey and Alan Williams, 12 wonderful grandchildren and one beautiful great-granddaughter, as well as a host of extended family who will never forget the impact she made on their lives. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Huntsman Hospital and those who have supported them through this time, know that your presence has been a balm during this trying time.

Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019