Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Herriman High School 11917 S Mustang Trail Way Herriman , UT

2002 - 2019

Carson Dale McIntyre was born on February 4, 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Rick and Kori McIntyre. Carson passed away May 5, 2019 from complications from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which he had battled with courage and quiet dignity his entire life. He has been welcomed home into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father along with his Grandpa Stan, Grandpa Don, Grandpa Mac, his childhood friend Mitchel along with many boys in our Duchenne community.

Carson will be missed every day by his Mom and Dad, Rick and Kori McIntyre, his siblings Brenden McIntyre and Sierra McIntyre of Herriman, Grandpa and Grandma Russ and Vicki DeFrancesco of San Diego, California, Grandma Rusty McIntyre of Saint George, Utah, Great Grandma Nancy Iverson of Sandy, Utah, also his many Aunt's, Uncle's, and Cousin's.

Carson was a Junior at Herriman High School where he was surrounded by numerous friends. Carson loved to play video games and any card game he could get you to play with him. He loved nothing more than his friends spending hours with him playing the latest video games. He loved food and had a gift of knowing what spices were used in all kinds of foods. He loved to meal plan and help his mom make dinner. If Carson was eating lunch he was asking what was for dinner, this kid never wanted to miss a meal. He especially enjoyed eating sushi with his Uncle Brady. He loved going to movies and always knew when his favorite movies were coming out. He always had a smile and laugh that lifted everyone's spirit. Just before his high school years, Carson was blessed to find his best friend Kayla Miller. The relationship these two had was something to be admired, the love and respect they showed for each other was unconditional. Carson had so many amazing friends that it is impossible to name them all. Carson's courage of overcoming staggering difficulties, and still being the happy young man he was, was a teaching moment and a gift to all whom he met during his journey. Carson took great joy on what he could do, his limited movement was never a source of complaint. Sierra, his sister is a Rockstar to say the least, by helping her brother with the many things he struggled with. No effort, or giving up a function, was denied by Sierra so life could be better for Carson, he came first to her. Carson looked up to his older brother Brenden and learned a lot from him. Carson always looked forward to his visits so they could hang out and play games together.

Sometimes real super hero's live in the hearts of children fighting big battles. Carson's legacy will live on within each and everyone of us. While his time here on earth was brief, his contagious smile, his infectious laugh and his addictive personality touched the lives of so many. Carson's presence and personality greatly impacted everyone he encountered. The loss of Carson will forever leave a hole in our hearts and a void in our lives.

A celebration of Carson's life will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah 11917 S Mustang Trail Way. Please use north parking lot and entrance. In honor of Carson please wear your favorite super hero costume or shirt. We will be sharing stories and memories of Carson.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the following in Carson's memory: - Salt Lake City www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org 1275 E Fairfax Road, SLC, Utah 84103. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy www.parentprojectmd.org 401 Hackensack Avenue 9th floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601. Please specify "in memory of Carson McIntyre" on all donations. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com

