Casey Mike Mascaro
1956 ~ 2020
Casey Mike Mascaro was born May 25, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Freada (Hutchings) and James (Jimmy) Mascaro. He departed this earthly existence on May 3, 2020 resting comfortably at his home in Cedar Valley, UT surrounded by his family. He has moved on to reunite with his mother and father who were anxiously awaiting him with open arms.
Casey lived for family and rodeo and athletics. He was a man of many talents; he rode bulls, was a bullfighter, and even took the role of a rodeo funnyman. In the spring of 2008 after the passing of his father and Uncle John, Casey and Stacy along with Tammy McKee took over the family owned business of Circle J Rodeo as Stock Contractors. Aside from rodeo, Casey had many different trades including, training horses, working for Salt Lake County, Lehi City, car salesman, owning his own car lot and many others. Casey made many, many lifelong friends through each of his endeavors.
Casey was diagnosed with Bladder cancer in October 2016 causing him to take an early retirement from Jordan Valley Water District. He fought an extremely long and courageous battle.
Casey married the love of his life, Shirlene Mascaro in South Jordan, Utah on January 20, 1973 at the young age of 16. They were married for 47 years. Casey's greatest love was his family. His kids, grandchildren and great granddaughters were his pride and joy. Casey was raised with a family tradition of having a homemade spaghetti dinner every Sunday where everyone was always welcome. Once Casey's grandmother passed his mother took over the tradition. He made sure that the tradition continued after the passing of his mother with his wife Shirlene assuming the reins. Casey was an awesome son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Casey treated everyone with love and loyalty, and he was truly the most genuine person you could ever want to meet. The ones that knew him would agree, he will be greatly missed. ¬
He is survived by his wife Shirlene (Kirk) Mascaro and 4 children. Mindy (Jamie) Palmer, Heidi Gorney, Brennon (Charlee) Mascaro and Brison (Jami) Mascaro. 13 grandchildren; McKenzie (Austin) Lewis, Megan Blohm, Jared Blohm, Cooper Gorney, Payton Mascaro, CJ Mascaro, Trevon Mascaro, Hunter Biffle, Dylan Ensminger, Derek Ensminger, Ali Mascaro, Sara Mascaro, and Taylor Mascaro. Great granddaughters; Braelynn Lewis and Seraphina BeDong. Brother; Stacy (Lori) Mascaro, Sister; Tammy (Mike) McKee, Mother and father-in-law; Shirl and Evelyn Kirk of Naples, UT.
Casey is preceded in death by his parents; James (Jimmy) Michael Mascaro and Freada Loretta (Hutchings) Mascaro and many Aunts and Uncles.
Graveside services will be held at Herriman Cemetery for immediate family only. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2020