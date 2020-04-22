Home

Casey Pete Wallwork

Casey Pete Wallwork Obituary
In Loving Memory
Casey Pete Wallwork passed away in his home surrounded by love on April 20, 2020.
Casey's life was full of adventure and the things he loved. Casey taught the ones he loved to be willing to do things for others. He also taught his kids to be honest and fair with others. He touched the lives of many with his crazy youth stories, sometimes we wondered how he survived youth. He also loved working with wood and we all have a piece of dad in our home because of it.
He is survived in death by the ones who love him most, his wife, his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. We love you Dad, you will be greatly missed.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 22, 2020
