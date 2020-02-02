|
|
Catharina "Cathy" Margaretha Nieuwland Donkin
1952 ~ 2020
West Valley City, UT-Catharina "Cathy" Margaretha Nieuwland Donkin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 28, 2020. She was born in Murray, Utah to Jacob and Catharina Nieuwland on October 18, 1952. She married Frederick in the Salt Lake Temple on September 11, 1976.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Viewings will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday, February 7, 2020, and again on Saturday from 9:00 - 10:45 AM. All services will be at Hunter Central Stake Center 3930 South 6000 West, West Valley City, Utah 84128. Interment to follow the services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
To view full obituary, please visit MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020