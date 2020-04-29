|
|
Catherine Crane
1941-2020
Catherine Mears Mason Crane passed away April 25, 2020 in South Jordan, UT. Wife of Errol Bruce Crane, mother of Athena Crane Monson and Philip (KaraDawn) Crane, Mitchell Bruce Crane, Lisa Crane and 10 grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley at 1:00 p.m. A viewing will be held prior. Due to Covid-19, services and viewing will be attended by invitation only. The service will be streamed live on the Jenkins-Soffe website.
For full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 29, 2020