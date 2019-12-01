|
Catherine Pater
"Tini"
Catherine Hendrika Roth Pater, known as "Tini" to her Dutch friends, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away after a long illness on November 27, 2019 with her family at her side. Catherine was born April 30, 1925 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, to Lourens Roth and Hendrika Donkervoort.
She enjoyed her childhood, and spent many happy years with her sister, Loura Leeflang. When she was 15 years old, the Nazi's invaded Holland. She endured many hardships, but when she was 17, she was able to study nursing and worked in a hospital where she cared for those who were injured or ill, an occupation that fit her talents of compassion and love for those around her.
At age 17, during the war, she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints. When the war ended, she was called on a mission to the Netherlands Mission, entering the mission home wearing a dress made from an old curtain and a jacket made from a parachute found in a field. She always was grateful to the saints from the USA who sent clothes to those in need in The Netherlands. She was part of the Dutch Potato Project, where potatoes were sent to German saints.
In 1948, after her mission, she immigrated to the United States. She was forever grateful to Norma Sanders van Leeuwen, her mission companion, and her family, for sponsoring her to come. She met the love of her life, Richard Pater, and after a whirlwind romance, married him in the Salt Lake Temple on November 4. 1955.
She had many callings in the church including Relief Society President. She was compassionate and kind. She could always make a friend and made everyone feel loved. Many were recipients of cards, phone calls, and small gifts. She and Richard were able to serve a mission to the Venezuela South Mission in Curacao, The Netherland Antilles. They loved the people and they loved them.
She loved genealogy and spent many hours, with Richard, researching their ancestors. They submitted over 45,000 names to the temple. Thanks to the many in her ward who helped complete their ordinances.
Catherine is survived by her children, Dianne (Russell) Nelson, Richard Lourens Pater, and David Roth Pater; 10 grandchildren: Jeremy Nelson, Benjamin Nelson, Anneke Nelson, Richard Joseph Pater, Adriana Pater, Thomas Pater, Benjamin Pater, Richard Justin Pater, Louren Jane Pater, and Jessica Richelle Pater; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, and sister. The family would like to thank CNS Hospice Services, especially Doug, Susan, Becky, Nanoo, and many others who took such good care of Catherine. And thanks to the members of the Little Cottonwood 16th Ward for their love and concern and many kindnesses during her life.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Rodeo Lane Chapel, 6350 S. Rodeo Lane. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019,at 11:00 am, with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45am before the service, at the same location. Interment in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019