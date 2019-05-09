Catherine Teresa

Lynn Bailey

1936 - 2019

Catherine Teresa Lynn Bailey passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 in the Silverado Care Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Catherine was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland to Thomas Lynn and Mary Ellen Devlin on February 17, 1936. She met Glen Alma Bailey, who was on leave while serving with the US Army in Germany, in Belfast at a church service. They married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on July 20, 1955. They have six children, 25 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). Apart from her primary calling of caring for her husband, children and others, she held many church callings, including Stake Relief Society President and a full-time mission to the London Temple. She always had an open heart and open door for those in need. She had four additional foster-children and was instrumental in the lives of many extended family members who lived with her family at various times. The family lived in Salt Lake, Cape Canaveral and Logan over the years, and had the deepest roots in Nibley, Utah, where she had many dear friends. Catherine is survived by children: Glen L. Bailey (Cheryl), Catherine Bailey Poulsen (Greg), Sharon Bailey, Janet Bailey Taylor (Robert), Joseph Lynn Bailey (Kathleen). She is also survived by her sister Rita McCaffery. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Alma Bailey, siblings Patrick Lynn, Sally Lynn Cochrane, Mary Ellen Lynn, Daniel Lynn and son David Lynn Bailey. Catherine received remarkable care from the Silverado Care Center, and her family expresses their deep gratitude.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Silverado Care Center located at 1430 East 4500 South, Salt Lake City. Friends are invited to call at 10:00 AM. She will be buried at the Hyrum City Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News from May 9 to May 10, 2019