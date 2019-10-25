Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Cecil Lewis Carroll


1952 - 2019
Cecil Lewis Carroll Obituary
"Together Again"
Cecil Lewis Carroll passed away surrounded by family on October 22, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Missouri on April 6, 1952 to Mary Catherine Perryman and Johnny Anson Carroll, Jr. He was married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple for time and all eternity to the love of his life, Sherri Collins, on June 22, 1979.
He earned the rank of Sergeant while serving in the Air Force as an aviation communications specialist during the Viet Nam era. He was an active member of the LDS Church and served a mission in South Africa. He retired from CenturyLink after 30 years of service.
Cecil is survived by his parents, siblings: Diana and Rick; half-siblings: Tony, Tim, and Tina (Ron); children: John (Sarah), Andi (Brendon), and Erin; grandchildren: Robbie, Emery, Lindsey, Connor, Ella, and Jocelyn; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, step-mother Edith Carroll, and other beloved family members.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00am at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, where friends and family are invited to visit Sunday evening 6:00-8:00pm and Monday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Elysian Burial Gardens. To read Cecil's full obituary or post messages for the family visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
