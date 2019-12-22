|
|
Cecil Marvette Ellisor
May 29, 1936 - Nov. 29, 2019
Cecil Marvette Ellisor Junior "Toots" was born May 29, 1936 in Montgomery, Alabama. The middle son, born to Reverend Doctor Cecil Marvette Ellisor Senior and Fleta Ann Hobbs Ellisor. Cecil passed away after a courageous battle with CMML on November 29, 2019 while at his home in Panama City, Florida.
He attended Sidney Lanier High School and was a proud member of the schools Poets Society Club.
He served his country in the Navy from 1955-1959. During that time, he was converted and baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He then moved to Provo, Utah to attend Brigham Young University where he met the love of his life, Hannah Darlyn Day. Cecil served in the Texas Mission for two years before he came home and was married and sealed to his sweetheart on July 3, 1964 in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. He worked for Granite School District for thirty years.
Cecil and Hannah are proud parents of 7 children, 20 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He had a home in Panama City, Florida as well as Salt Lake City, Utah where he loved spending time with his family. Cecil, or "Toots" as he was lovingly referred to by his loved ones, loved to play the bones. His family enjoyed singing along with him and his fun rhymes and catchy phrases. Genuine, quick with a joke, and sensitive, are some of the ways we remember him. Love for his family was top priority.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Marvette Ellisor Senior and Fleta Ann Hobbs Ellisor; his brother, William Hobbs Ellisor (Eloise Peterson Ellisor); his son, Aaron Ellisor; and his granddaughter, Melissa Ann Wilde.
Survived by his wife, Hannah Day Ellisor; his children, Rebecca (Robert) Ludlow, Daniel (Karlene) Ellisor, Catherine (Reed) Iversen, John (Marcia) Ellisor, Andrew Ellisor, Heidi (Nathan) Sorensen; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his brother, Reverend John Walter (Marjorie Ann) Ellisor; special cousin, Sandra Hobbs Pisani; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6710 South 1300 East, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A visitation will be held 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. prior to funeral at the church. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held directly after service at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 22, 2019