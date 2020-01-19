Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Interment
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia Joy Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecilia Joy Wagner Obituary
Cecilia Joy Wagner
1 Hour 14 Minutes
Salt Lake City, Utah-Cecilia Joy Wagner passed away peacefully in her parents' arms on November 22nd at The University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. Her peaceful 1 hour 14 minute life was filled with love from everyone she met.
Cecilia Joy is survived by her parents Christopher and Jeanne Wagner of Sandy; her grandparents David and Deborah Wagner of Park City; and her grandfather Robert Hargreaves of Commerce, MI. She joins her grandmother Joy Hargreaves in heaven. Interment will take place at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy on January 24th at 12 PM with a luncheon to follow at Lone Peak Indoor Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Intermountain Healthcare Foundation: Primary Children's Hospital and direct your donation to their Pediatric Cardiology program to honor Cecilia Joy Wagner (https://give.intermountainfoundation.org/home). For a full obituary please visit https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/cecilia-joy-wagner/.
logo

Published in Deseret News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -