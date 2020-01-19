|
Cecilia Joy Wagner
1 Hour 14 Minutes
Salt Lake City, Utah-Cecilia Joy Wagner passed away peacefully in her parents' arms on November 22nd at The University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. Her peaceful 1 hour 14 minute life was filled with love from everyone she met.
Cecilia Joy is survived by her parents Christopher and Jeanne Wagner of Sandy; her grandparents David and Deborah Wagner of Park City; and her grandfather Robert Hargreaves of Commerce, MI. She joins her grandmother Joy Hargreaves in heaven. Interment will take place at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy on January 24th at 12 PM with a luncheon to follow at Lone Peak Indoor Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Intermountain Healthcare Foundation: Primary Children's Hospital and direct your donation to their Pediatric Cardiology program to honor Cecilia Joy Wagner (https://give.intermountainfoundation.org/home). For a full obituary please visit https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/cecilia-joy-wagner/.
