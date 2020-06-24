Cedric Walter Ozminski
1940 - 2020
Cedric Walter Ozminski
1940 ~ 2020
Fruit Heights, UT-Cedric Walter Ozminski was born on January 11, 1940, in Detroit, MI, to parents Alexander John Ozminski and Helen Rita Snapke. He died from complications of Parkinson's in Fruit Heights, UT, on June 21, 2020, surrounded by loving family. "Ozzie" is survived by his wife, Dorothy Louise Darling of Fruit Heights, UT, and his 6 children. For full obituary and guest book go to www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
