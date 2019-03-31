Services Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 (801) 466-8687 Viewing 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Chad Spjut Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Chad David Spjut

Chad David Spjut, a loving husband, son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend passed away on March 26, 2019, at the far too young age of 26. Chad was born December 4, 1992, in West Valley City, Utah, to David Roy Spjut and Rebecca Wilkinson Spjut. He graduated from Lone Peak High School. Chad married his best friend and love of his life, Alicia Patton on October 15, 2016.

Chad was highly intelligent with endless potential. Chad had many skills, most of which were self-taught, including computer coding, vehicle maintenance, and nearly every construction skill. Chad had a very strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. He enjoyed assisting his dad on many projects from a very young age. By age 12, Chad had his own paper route. He also spent several seasons selling Christmas trees at local lots. He worked at Wilson Edge Landscaping when he was 14, becoming a partner within a short period of time and soon after transitioning the business to Yellow Jacket Landscape. At 18, he owned and managed a business called The Snack Shop which had several employees. Next, he worked for a large landscape contractor where he advanced to the position of Vice President. After a period of leisure travel, Chad moved to North Dakota where he worked for a major property management company. After which, he relocated to Phoenix to work as a nationwide property information technician. Chad then started a handyman business called Diamond Hammer that evolved into general contracting. As a general contractor, Chad found a passion in purchasing and remodeling properties and recently completed two homes.

Chad was very adventurous, some of the things he loved were: skydiving, wakeboarding,boating and riding motorcycles. He traveled extensively throughout the United States, as well as Mexico, Canada and New Zealand which were one some of the happiest times in his life. Chad was a free spirit and thrill seeker, except for when it came to food - food was almost always pizza and donuts or a burger and fries. He was a giving and caring person with an appreciation for all living things. He really loved dogs and rescued many strays. Chad was highly respected and lived his life with integrity. He had a contagious smile and was able to make others laugh with his witty sense of humor.

He had a strong bond with his parents. Chad was amazing and it was an honor to have him as a son. He had a remarkable relationship with his sisters and was a fun-loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Chad valiantly fought a long and challenging battle with mental illness by which he was ultimately defeated by his demons. We are grateful he is relieved of his pain and frustration and is now at peace. If you are feeling down, lost, or hopeless please reach out for and accept help. It is our hope that if even one person can be impacted by the lesson of this loss, Chad's legacy will live on.

He is survived by his wife Alicia Spjut, his parents David and Rebecca Spjut, sisters; Misty (Sean) Christensen, Mandy (Bart) Taylor, Whitney Spjut, five nieces and nephews, grandfather Roy A. Spjut, and his dog children Infinity and Einstein. Chad was preceded in death by his grandmother Abbie Burrows Spjut and his grandparents Russell G. and Barbara Worth Wilkinson.

Those who would like to pay their respects may do so at a viewing being held on Sunday, March 31 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. or before funeral services on Monday, April 1 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek. Interment will be at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.



