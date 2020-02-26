|
|
Chadley Ann Thacker was born on Sept. 22, 1935 in Logan, UT, the oldest of 3 daughters born to Archie K. & VaLoie Rosenbaum Hill. She lived briefly in Greece after WWII, but spent most of her teenage years in Stockton & Sacramento, CA. She graduated from high school in Sacramento in 1953. Chadley Ann continued her education studying nursing at BYU in Provo, UT. She graduated with high honors in 1957 as part of the first class from the newly accredited BYU School of Nursing.
Three days after graduation, on June 3, 1957, Chadley Ann married her sweetheart, Fay Weldon Thacker, in the Logan, UT Temple. She made being a wife and the mother of her 8 children her full-time job, and when asked what she did, she would always proudly reply, "I am a homemaker."
Chadley Ann visited many countries and continents. In addition to visiting the 5 countries in which her sons served as missionaries, she and Weldon led tours for the Church Educational System (CES) to Church History Sites in the US as well as leading 9 tour groups to the Holy Land & Egypt. They made sure that each of their children were able to join them on a Holy Land tour of sacred sites.
Chadley Ann was known for her homemade rolls, bread, and cookies and placed a high priority on family dinner time, reunions and caroling on Christmas Eve. She loved the color blue green, working in her rose garden, music, & theater. Her beautiful singing voice was shared in productions and choirs. Chadley Ann was a woman of great faith who had a fervent testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She served as Stake Primary President and in many auxiliaries within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving many years as den mother for Cub Scouts. She was very pleased that all 5 of her sons earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Her favorite church calling was as Primary Chorister. Chadley Ann would often say she "married someone worth sharing," and she followed her words up with actions, supporting Weldon in his varied church leadership callings including "Mission Mom" of the Peoria, Illinois Mission and as his companion on their CES mission in Denton, TX where she taught at the Institute. Chadley Ann was known for always having a radiant smile on her face. That smile and positivity remained as she dealt with the decline brought on by Dementia/Alzheimer's. She passed away peacefully in her home on February 23, 2020 in Bountiful, UT.
Chadley Ann is survived by her husband, F. Weldon, and 8 children: Brandon K. (Shauna), Bryce Weldon (Shelly), Thalia Lynn Ashby (Richard), Janeth VaLoie Balle (Brad), Barton Lee (Callie), Randall Kent (Nicole), Regan Hill (Paula), and Lexie Ann Borg (Todd). She is survived by 31 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren as well as by her sister Dallas Lynn Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lexie VaLoie Hill.
Funeral Services will be held at the 11th Ward Chapel, 115 E Wicker Lane, Bountiful, UT on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 am, with a viewing from 9 - 10 am. Additional viewing will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St, Bountiful, UT. Interment to follow at Bountiful City Cemetery. Please see full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2020