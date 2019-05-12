Chano Rubalcava

1928 ~ 2019

Chano Rubalcava was born on August 19, 1928 in Highland Boy which was located in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Francisco Rubalcava and Bertha Laris. He died on May 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. As a young boy he delivered papers, and when he got paid he took a dime of his wages and gave the rest to his mom. With his prized dime he went to the movies and bought hunks of chocolate.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in August 1945 and served until his birthday in 1949. As a World War II veteran he served in Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands. He left the Marines as a Staff Sergeant and was proud of his service record. During family gatherings he shared various stories of his accomplishments and his experiences.

When he returned home from the war he connected with a childhood friend, Priscilla Martin. She confessed many years later to her children that Chano wasn't her type, but when he came home from the war she was so impressed. He was so grown up and handsome and they fell in love. They married on her 21st birthday, October 14, 1950 and had three children: Don, Ramona and Lola. Their family moved from Bingham Canyon in 1955 to Kearns, Utah.

He had a strong work ethic and for most of his life he had two professions. He worked for Kennecott Copper for 37 years and simultaneously operated his own tile business called Ruby Tile Company for 45 years. He finally retired in 2002. He was quite a craftsman, a dedicated family man, and never shied away from the truth.

He is survived by his children: Don & Deborah Rubalcava, Ramona & John Krstyen, and Lola & Don Wiles; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Frank Rubalcava, Lydia & Jesus Rodriguez, Joe & Melody Bustillos; and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla; his parents; Frank Rubalcava and Bertha & José Bustillos; and his siblings: Katie Cisneros, Bella Galvan, Elvera Flores, and Irene Leyva.

The family wishes to thank the AMU Clinic at the Veterans Hospital in SLC, especially Lauralee Scott and the many nurses and doctors who cared for him. Also Denise, Carmen, and Shauna from Superior Hospice.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4501 West 5215 South, Kearns, Utah. Viewings will be held on Sunday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Monday, May 13, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment: Murray City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com



Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019