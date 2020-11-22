1928 ~ 2020
Bicknell, Utah-Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and friend, Chapman Meeks Morrell, age 91, passed away November 15, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born December 3, 1928 in Salina, a son of William Chapman and Dora Meeks Morrell. He grew up in Bicknell, and graduated from Wayne High School, Class of 1947. He attended Snow College for one year.
Meeks married the love of his life, LaWana Jane Turner from Lyman, June 3, 1948 in the Manti LDS Temple. She passed away August 11, 2013.
He is survived by his children: Rebecca and Richard Pace of Teasdale; Janie Mae and Val Robinson, Ramona and Jim McKim, James and Carrie Morrell, and Marilyn Morrell, all of St. George; 17 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law: Claudia King of Provo and BetteLou Turner of Irvine, California.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, a private family funeral will be held at the Bicknell Community Center in Bicknell and burial will be in the Bicknell Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah
