Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Charlean Wright Coulter


1926 - 2019
Charlean Wright Coulter Obituary
Charlean Wright
Coulter
1926 - 2019
Charlean Wright Coulter, born Sept. 21, 1926 in Lockesburg, Arkansas to Charlie and Annie Mae Green Wright, passed away Oct. 3, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah at the age of 93.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, 12:00 noon, at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, with viewings Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 11:00-11:45 a.m. For full obituary, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
