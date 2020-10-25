1/1
Charlene Hobbs Richards
1931 - 2020
2/13/1931 ~ 10/19/2020
The third child of Milo and Bertha Hobbs, Charlene was born in Logan, Utah. Her birth was followed by her twin brother Charles. She grew up in Preston, Idaho and graduated from Preston High School 1949. Charlene attended BYU for one year, then married John Morris Richards, Jr. (Jack) on November 22, 1950 in the Logan Temple. They were married for 67 years. Jack died in 2018. They reared four children. Eventually Charlene returned to school, receiving a Bachelors degree from BYU on May 31, 1968, the same day Jack received a Masters degree. Charlene taught school at McMillan Elementary for 25 years.
She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many church callings, including president of the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. One of the callings she loved best was Gospel Doctrine Teacher. As her children grew, and especially after she retired in 1993, she found time to pursue personal interests such as crochet, oil painting, and travel.
Charlene is survived by her children: Reed Evan, Jill, Glen, and Paul (Joy), sister-in-law Rebecca Hobbs, 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 28 at 1:00 pm at the Logan Cemetery. The family would like to thank Charlene's hospice team, Tia Lalor and Maria Colmenero for their gentle care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Church Humanitarian Aid or any worthy charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary
OCT
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Logan Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
