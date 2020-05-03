|
Charlene J. Brown
1930 ~ 2020
Richfield, Utah-Charlene Jenson Brown passed away at her home in Richfield on April 30, 2020. She was born April 13, 1930 in Fremont, Utah to Charles William and Dolly Thenelda Morrell Jenson, the oldest of two daughters. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1948, where she was active with the school newspaper staff and was a member of the girls' basketball team.
Charlene married Harold Thomas Brown in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on January 30, 1948. Together they raised six children: Mary (Barry) Bodily of North Logan; David (Shelley) Brown of Central Valley; Charles (Lorie) Brown of Richfield; Ralph (Kathryn) Brown of Central Valley; Thomas (Ruthann) Brown of Richfield; and Maxine (Deceased) and Dane(Lorraine) Gregerson of Monroe. Harold passed away June 29, 2006.
Charlene worked in the kitchen of the Richfield Hospital for 5 years, and she was always actively engaged in church service with Relief Society, Sunday School, Primary and Cub Scout callings over the years. She was an avid Utah Jazz fan, and enjoyed writing and publishing family histories. She was a master of quilting and made numerous quilts for friends and family to celebrate significant events in their lives. Above all, she was just a great woman who loved and cared for everyone without any desire for recognition.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her younger sister, Renon Wood, her daughter, Maxine Gregerson, and one grandson, Tysen Brown. She is survived by her five children; 30 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and two brothers-in-law: Franklin Brown of Salt Lake City and Wayne Willis of Bear Lake City.
Private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the Richfield City Cemetery. Live streaming of the services will be available at www.springerturner.com on Charlene's obituary page at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday.
Services under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
On line guest book at: www.springerturner.com
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020