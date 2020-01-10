Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LDS Chapel
606 Mansfield Ave (3115 So.)
Salt Lake City, UT
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Chapel
606 Mansfield Ave (3115 So.)
Salt Lake City, UT
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
606 Mansfield Ave (3115 So.)
Salt Lake City, UT
Charlene Marina "Charly" (Johnson) Weaver


1933 - 2020
Charlene Marina "Charly" (Johnson) Weaver Obituary
Charlene "Charly" Marina (Johnson) Weaver
11/17/1933 ~ 01/07/2020
Charlene Weaver, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away January 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the LDS Chapel, 606 Mansfield Ave (3115 So.), Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewings will be held at the LDS Chapel Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm and on Monday, from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 10, 2020
