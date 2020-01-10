|
|
Charlene "Charly" Marina (Johnson) Weaver
11/17/1933 ~ 01/07/2020
Charlene Weaver, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away January 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the LDS Chapel, 606 Mansfield Ave (3115 So.), Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewings will be held at the LDS Chapel Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm and on Monday, from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 10, 2020