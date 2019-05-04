|
|
Charlene (Sherry) Peck
1943 ~ 2019
Charlene (Sherry) Peck, 76, died May 1, 2019 peacefully at her home in South Jordan Utah after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jack, their children: Michelle Thompson, JoAnn (Jeff) Durfee, Dawn (Paul) Goldman and Jack (Steffanie) Peck. She is blessed with 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Sherry was preceded in death by daughter Sandra.
The viewing will be held Sunday evening May 5th from 6-8pm at Jenkins Soffe Mortuary: 1007 West South Jordan Parkway. Funeral services will be held at South Jordan Second Ward, Monday May 6th at 1:00 pm: 2450 West 10400 South, South Jordan Utah. A viewing will be held at 12:00-12:45pm prior to the service at the Chapel on Monday. For a full obituary or to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 4 to May 5, 2019