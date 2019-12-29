|
Charlene M. Quast
Feb 1, 1967 ~ Dec 22, 2019
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away suddenly from natural causes. She will be truly missed by all that knew her, especially her family and husband of 26 years.
Charlene enjoyed camping very much. She was always there for all her family.
Survived by husband, Jeff; three children Zac, Courtney and Casey; daughter-in-law Candace; five grandchildren Talyssa, Alissa, Ethan, Aytum and Nevaeh.
Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019