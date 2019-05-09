1943 ~ 2019

Glenna Charlene Brooks Tanner was born July 12, 1943 in Tooele, Utah and passed away May 6, 2019 at the age of 75 in Bountiful, Utah. She was raised in Salt Lake City by her mother Margaret Brooks. Charlene graduated from South High School and married her sweetheart Larry Tanner in 1961. Together they raised their two children, Jennie and Jeff, and they enjoyed the life they made for themselves. They both worked very hard and sacrificed to take care of their family. Together, they forged lifelong friendships with neighbors, created a boating group that spent most summers at Lake Powell running out of gas and singing all night while dodging bats, traveling in their motor home to visit friends in places all over the country and trying not to break down. Charlene was the life of the party and had the most fun of all. Her laugh was contagious and she was the consummate socialite. Everyone that met her wanted to be her best friend, and they were. She had a way of making you feel you were the most important person in the world and she was a genuine soul. She was a second mom to most of the kids in the neighborhood and an iced tea connoisseur. If you knew her, you loved her. Her purple hair gained her a lot of attention which she loved and looked so amazing with. She was a Dancing with the Stars fanatic and it should be said that the show has lost its biggest fan. Charlene worked in several industries but her favorite was working as a sales rep for a beauty products line and as a nail artist. She made so many friends in her profession which truly made her happy. Charlene was sealed in the Bountiful Temple in 2012 and had a strong testimony of her faith. She is survived by her husband Larry of 57 years, daughter Jennie (Thomas Jelsma), April Tanner and her 3 grandchildren, TJ, Haylie and Hannah. Charlene is preceded in death by her mother Margaret, father Charles, brother Gene Riley and her son Jeff Tanner. Friends and family may pay their respects at a viewing on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary 260 East, South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111 from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11th at 11:00am with a visitation prior to the services at 10:00am, also at Larkin Mortuary. Interment Salt Lake City Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News from May 9 to May 10, 2019