Charlene Wright Price
September 4, 1945 to
July 26, 2020
Charlene Wright Price, loving mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Aunt passed away on July 26th at home with family by her side [after fighting a courageous battle with cancer].
She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles and Myrtle Wright. She was married to Perry Price and later divorced. She enjoyed camping, spending time with loved ones, playing games and she loved to go on trips with her parents with the Good Sams. She was a Cub Scout den mother for two of her grandsons.
She attended and graduated from Jordan High School, and worked at Fairchild Semi-Conductor for over 30 years until they shut down in 2016 when she decided to retire.
She is preceded in death by both parents, Charles and Myrtle, her younger brother Dean Wright, and brother-in-law Lon Elwood.
She is survived by brother Allen (Phyllis) Wright, sister Diane Elwood, three sons, David (Debbie) Price, Danny (Jodi) Price, Doug Price and one daughter Debbie (Tracy Larsen). Eight grandkids, Adam, Brett, Cody, Nick, Jeremy, Alex, Kylee and Calee. Five step-grandchildren, Rich, Matthew, Michael, Meghan, and Gaige. One great-grandchild and three step great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, August 1st at 1:00 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State St., Midvale, Utah, with a viewing one hour prior. Interment at West Jordan Cemetery.
We would like to thank the Nurses and caretakers from the Salt Lake City and St. George Hospice care centers.