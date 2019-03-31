Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Arnold Gunn


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Arnold Gunn Obituary
Charles Arnold Gunn
April 26, 1952 ~ March 27, 2019
Charles Arnold Gunn, 66, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend left this life the morning of March 27th. He was born April 26th, 1952 to Marion Alice Musser and Ralph Charles Gunn in Long Beach, California.
Chuck moved to Utah with his family where he attended Bountiful High and Utah State University. He married Christine Perry on December 31, 1983. He was a hard worker and retired from Nelson Laboratories in 2018 after 22 years of service. Chuck enjoyed spending time with family and having cookouts in the canyon. He was an avid sports fan and would watch any game.
Chuck is survived by wife Chris, his daughters, Brenda (Sean), Shanon (Aaron), and Kimberly and the joys of his life, his four grandchildren, Madeline, Shaylie, Miles, and Henry. He is also survived by his siblings, David (Lorraine) Gunn, and Christina Gunn Barker. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Ralph.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now