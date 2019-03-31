Charles Arnold Gunn

April 26, 1952 ~ March 27, 2019

Charles Arnold Gunn, 66, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend left this life the morning of March 27th. He was born April 26th, 1952 to Marion Alice Musser and Ralph Charles Gunn in Long Beach, California.

Chuck moved to Utah with his family where he attended Bountiful High and Utah State University. He married Christine Perry on December 31, 1983. He was a hard worker and retired from Nelson Laboratories in 2018 after 22 years of service. Chuck enjoyed spending time with family and having cookouts in the canyon. He was an avid sports fan and would watch any game.

Chuck is survived by wife Chris, his daughters, Brenda (Sean), Shanon (Aaron), and Kimberly and the joys of his life, his four grandchildren, Madeline, Shaylie, Miles, and Henry. He is also survived by his siblings, David (Lorraine) Gunn, and Christina Gunn Barker. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Ralph.

A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary