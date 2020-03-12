Home

Charles D. Morris

Charles D. Morris
Charles "Chuck" D. Morris, 89, of North Salt Lake, UT passed on March 5th, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by, his wife of 65 years, Leona, Sister Patsy, sons Richard and Russell, three Grandchildren, four Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 261 East Center Street, North Salt Lake, Utah, 84054, 12:00pm Noon Sat. March 14, 2020.
In place of flowers the family asks donations be made either to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or to Huntsman Cancer Foundation, in Memory of Charles D. Morris.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
