|
|
Charles Dale Randall
Apr 22, 1933 ~ Oct 30, 2019
Charles Dale Randall, 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 due to complications of a stroke. He was born April 22, 1933 in North Ogden, Utah the son of Charles Horace Randall and Mary Thressa Randall.
He attended Weber County Schools and graduated from Weber High School in 1951. He served an LDS Mission in Switzerland and attended Utah State where he graduated in 1958 with a degree in management, and again in 1964 with an MBA from the University of Utah.
On August 31, 1956, he married Barbara Kellett Birkhead of North Ogden in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple, they were later divorced. They had three daughters, Kathryn, Susan, and Kimberly.
After working in a variety of banking and mortgage lending assignments for Salt Lake City institutions, he joined the local office of the Small Business Administration. He was named local chief of SBA in 1980, he was 47 years old. After working for the SBA, he was deputy assistant secretary for the Economic Development Administration, Washington DC., president of Central Bank at Stapleton, Denver CO., and senior vice president of Tracy Collins Bank and Trust Co., SLC, UT. In his later years he worked in the mortgage and real estate industry.
He loved to ski, travel, and was outgoing. He loved his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud of all their accomplishments.
He is survived by his sister, Joyce Randall Matlock of Ogden; daughters, Kathryn Randall Kingdon (Michael), Susan Randall Riggs, and Kimberly Randall Moranville; grandchildren, Justin, Kalie, (Chandler), Kelsey, and Connor; and great-grandchildren, Hadley and Ashton. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Donna Jean Randall.
The family expresses a deep appreciation and thanks to the nurses and staff at Avalon Care Center and Creekside for their care over the years.
Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 11 to 12:30 a.m. at the Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 6, 2019