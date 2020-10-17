Charles Philip Dew



1951 - 2020



Charles Philip Dew (Chuck) passed from this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home in Sandy, Utah at the age of 69 with his loving wife, Pamela, by his side. Although never complaining, Chuck suffered from Rheumatoid Arthritis most of his adult life and is now free to walk and run without pain.



Chuck was born March 4, 1951, in Logan, Utah to Milo LeRoy Dew and Virginia Parrish Dew. He lived with his family in several Utah communities while growing up, primarily Logan, Pleasant Grove, North Salt Lake, Kanab and Murray. He graduated from Granite High School and later received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Utah.



Chuck married his eternal companion, Pamela Anderson, in 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple. He loved her dearly and was a devoted husband all their 43 years of marriage.



Prior to marrying Pamela, Chuck served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Gulf States Mission. He found great joy serving in multiple leadership and teachings positions within the Church throughout his life, all of which he valiantly fulfilled. He had a deep faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ and was an example to all.



Chuck worked for the University of Utah for 33 years, serving as the materials manager at the Moran Eye Center for the last 22 years.



Chuck enjoyed working in his yard right up until the final months of his life. He also enjoyed reading books and watching action movies. He won friends wherever he went with his engaging smile and unassuming manner. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Chuck is survived by Pamela, his soulmate of 43 years, brother Larry Dew and his wife, Jenny, Lehi; and sisters Julie Price and her husband, Robert, Millcreek; and Suzan Williams and her husband, Ray, Murray; and many nephews and nieces.



A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 18th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary located at 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 19th at the Eastridge Stake Center located at 1187 East Draper Parkway, Draper, Utah, preceded by a short viewing beginning at 11:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at the Larkin cemetery. Masks will be required in accordance with state requirements.



Chuck's family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the many medical providers that served him throughout the years, especially the several months immediately prior to his death. Sincere thanks are also expressed to the many friends, ward members and family members that unselfishly provided their time and talents helping Chuck and Pamela during their time of need.



Chuck's warmth, sense of humor, spiritual strength and courage while facing trials and pain all show him to be a valiant son of God. We are blessed to have known Chuck and to have had him close to us throughout his mortal life and look forward to the day we will be with him again.



