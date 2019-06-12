|
Charles Edward Irwin
1926 ~ 2019
Charles Edward Irwin, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Charles is survived by his wife of 70 years, Twyla Arlene Irwin, son Charles (Shelley) Irwin, daughter Debbie (Leo) Madrid, 14 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents: John Wesley Irwin, and Nora Blanche Taylor. Siblings: Johnnie Louise (Lavar) Kempton, Eugene Wesley Irwin, Goldie Patricia (Clyde) Campbell, Jess Donald (Dee) Irwin, Jerry Lee Irwin, and Elenor Mae (Frank) Miller. Children: Douglas Edward Irwin, and Todd John Irwin.
Charles was a loving family man and great friend, and will be missed.
Viewing services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT between 6-8:00 P.M. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on June 12, 2019