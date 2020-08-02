Charles E. Everett
1934 ~ 2020
Charles E Everett, "Chuck", 86, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, due to Multiple Myeloma cancer. Charles was born in Bountiful, Utah on June 24, 1934, and was the second son of Ivan and Gladys Everett.
Charles grew up in the Bountiful area. He attended Stoker Elementary, Bountiful Jr. High and Davis High School. He had many childhood friends and ran around with a group calling themselves the Second Ward Seven. After high school, he enlisted in the Naval Reserves. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western Canadian Mission. After returning from his mission, he enrolled at the University of Utah and studied pharmacy. During this time, he met Geraldine "Jerri" May Higley and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 28, 1959. They had four children, Scott, Tara, Julie, and Jackie. He spent his early career working in pharmacies in Vernal, Salt Lake City, and Bountiful. Professionally, he found the greatest happiness working for St. Mark's Hospital where he served as the Director of Pharmacy for 31 years. During this time, he was able to participate in many humanitarian efforts locally and abroad. These included donating blood regularly, donating medicines to individuals who were unable to pay, traveling to Ouelessebougou, Mali, Africa to help with an eye surgery service project and to Guayaquil, Ecuador to help teach pharmacy management. He was the recipient of several prestigious professional and humanitarian awards including the Dr. Frist Humanitarian award which is awarded by HCA Hospitals and the Bowl of Hygeia, awarded by the Utah Pharmacy Association. After retiring from St. Mark's Hospital, he and Jerri started spending winters in Quartzsite, Arizona, where they enjoyed the close friendship of many new neighbors. They also enjoyed the fact that Arizona lacked the cold and snow of the Utah winter season and made sure to remind family of this every time he called home. He returned to part-time pharmacy work at Planned Parenthood (which allowed him to take winters off so he could be in Arizona) and worked there for another 10 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving honorably in many different positions. He was well-known for his generosity to neighbors and family. One of his favorite ways of bringing joy to those around him was by sharing the wonderful produce he farmed in his garden and his pumpkin patch that he grew for his grandchildren. His greatest joys were traveling with his wife, family, friends, service, church, and patriotism. Charles is survived by his children, Scott (Jill) Everett, Tara (Doug) Nelson, Julie (Todd) Smith, Jackie (Mark) Winter, 12 grandchildren and 4 (with a 5th very soon) great-grandsons. He is also survived by his brothers Richard, Robert, and Keith Everett. He is preceded in death by his wife Jerri, his parents, and his brother Glen. A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St, Bountiful, Utah, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Russon Mortuary at 11:00 am, August 5, 2020, with a viewing to be held prior to the services from 9:30 am - 10:45 am at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the funeral will be streamed live. Those unable to attend services in person can view them remotely. Information regarding how to view the service remotely can be provided by sending an email request to scotteverett1101@gmail.com. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
