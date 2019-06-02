Home

Charles H. (Chuck) Ainsworth, Originally from Sandy, Utah, passed away on May 29, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. He was born April, 1, 1937 to Ervin and Edna Ainsworth. He fought a short battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He is survived by his wife Jane (Goff) Ainsworth, his children Kevin (Debbie) Ainsworth, Kerry (Teri) Ainsworth, Kory (Karen) Ainsworth, and Kristin (Mike) Belford. He has 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grand children. He was an avid fisherman and loved to play golf. He was always the first person to lend a hand when something needed to be done. He was so good at "fixing anything and everything"! He was loved by many and always gave the best hugs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister.
Sunset Vista Funeral Home of Yuma is handling arrangements including a private cremation. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019
