Charles Harry Quilter Obituary
Charles passed away on October 27, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born July 10, 1927 in Henrieville, Utah to Alfred Powell Quilter and Vera Hales. He is survived by his wife LaRue Griffiths Quilter, 3 children Laurel (Michael), Brian (Carlene), Cynthia Sue (Rob), 5 grandchildren and 2 sisters, Verla and Joann. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Karl. Charles worked as a commercial artist for the Newspaper Agency Corp. for many years retiring in 1992. He also did freelance work for the Children's Friend Magazine and Lagoon Corp.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to Summit Hospice Care Givers, Chantel and Giancarlo for the loving care they gave Charles.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 1st, in the Canyon Rim Stake Center - 3051 South 2900 East; where a viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 am - 10:30 am. A full obituary and guestbook to post messages for the family can be found at: www.HolbrookMortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 30, 2019
