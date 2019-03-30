Services Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 (801) 571-2771 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 View Map Viewing 10:45 AM Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Sandy Alta Heights Chapel 8600 S. 1475 E. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Charles Maurer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles John Maurer

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles John Maurer

1930 ~ 2019

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away March 26, 2019 due to a long battle with Alzheimer's. John was born in Oakland CA., during the depression where he lived in meager circumstances. Eventually they returned to Utah to live. He attended school at South High, graduating in 1948. Johns father Clarence was a prominent builder in the Salt Lake Valley where he taught John many of his carpentry skills which served him, his family and others. He helped to build the family cabin in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The cabin has been a place of many great family gatherings, he put so much time, love and heart into this great dwelling. While serving an LDS mission in Sweden, his mother Virginia passed away. Upon completing his mission he spent a few months touring Europe. After returning, he attended BYU for a short period of time, and in that time he met the love of his life, Patricia Farnsworth. After a quick whirlwind courting they were married on June 24, 1954 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. John transferred schools and they were off to Oregon where he finished his education as a Civil Engineer at the University of Oregon. He also took pottery classes where he became a very accomplished potter. While there they found that they were unable to have children so they started their adoption journey and were graced with three beautiful babies, all from Oregon. They returned to Utah where John went to work for UDOT. He had a very successful 35 year career and eventually became the Utah District 2 Roadway Design Engineer, where he had his hands in designing many of the Utah highways. He also served as Consultant Manager for UDOT. He retired in 1996. John and Pat participated in the Navajo Placement Program which brought Marilyn Martin to join the Maurer family who remains family to this day. John also loved the great outdoors which included hunting, fishing and panning for gold. John and Pat served in many callings for the LDS church. They were Temple workers at the Jordan River Temple and were released when they were called to serve as Missionaries at the Utah State Prison. They were instrumental in furthering the Genealogy Research Program, using the inmates as researchers, they also helped to start the African/American Genealogy Research Program. They served beyond their one year mission call for an additional 11 years. They were also Home Teachers to several inmates and maintained friendships beyond the prison walls. John and Pat started going to the Sandy Senior Center where John became the pottery teacher where he taught many seniors how to throw a beautiful pot. Throughout their retired years they helped raised their great grandchildren and they traveled and cruised extensively, visiting the many beautiful wonders of the world. John loved the Lord and he lived as Christ has asked us to, loving, kind and unconditionally. His wife Pat stood by, cared for and loved this man for 65 wonderful years. John is survived by his wife Patricia, son Scott (Laurie) daughter Annette (Quito) Atwood, Navajo daughter Marilyn Martin, daughter in law, Nancy Maurer, granddaughters Rose (Blash) Williams, Heather (Adam) Kimler, grandsons, Weston Maurer, Indiana (McKenzie) Atwood, Dakota (Shantelle) Atwood, Nebraska and Montana Atwood, great granddaughters, Celeste (Jake) Swift, Kayla Williams, great grandsons, James LeCheminant Gauge Kimler, Bronson, Heath and Odin Atwood. Sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Christenson, Melodie (Mike) Williams and Lauri Hansen. Preceded in death by his son Charles Kevin and his great granddaughter Candace Samples, brothers, David and Larry Maurer, Mike Hansen, sisters, Chris Utley and Jane Bryan. Special thanks to Jack and Ellie who are in home caretakers, also special friend Sandy Saddler who did so much to help and Bristol Hospice caregivers, Sara, Jake, Alan and Karla.

Funeral services will be held on Monday April 1st at the Sandy Alta Heights Chapel on 8600 S. 1475 E. beginning at Noon. A viewing will be held prior to services beginning at 10:45 as well as Sunday evening, from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.). Interment to follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries