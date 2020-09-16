Charles Kent Larson
1938 - 2020
Charles Kent Larson passed away peacefully in his home on September 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born November 05, 1938, to Melvin I. Larson and Susan Vio Ahlstrom he was raised in Sandy, Utah, graduating from Jordan High School. He served his country by enlisting in the Army as an auto mechanic. He later went on to serve a two and a half year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Mexico, where he developed a deep love for the language and the people that would affect the total of his mortal life.
Chuck loved education and pursued his higher education, earning a BA in Business Management at the University of Utah. While attending the U of U he was president of Lamda Delta Sigma, the church fraternity on campus. It was in a religious institute class where he first saw "the most beautiful girl in the world," Sonja Reed, who would later become his eternal companion. The two were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 16, 1966.
Chuck and Sonja made a life together and raised their family in South Jordan, Utah. He was employed by the Utah Department of Transportation. He worked much of his career in Civil Rights, making sure minorities were being given jobs and being treated fairly throughout UDOT.
Chuck was a talented, award-winning artist. He also loved sports cars and motorcycles and anything with a fast, loud engine.
Chuck was known for being soft-spoken, non-judgmental, extremely generous, and Christlike. He will be greatly missed.
Charles is survived his wife Sonja, children: Jennifer (Stephen) Davis, Kristine (David) Snow, Spencer Larson (Sonya Johnson), Carrie (Cameron) Johnson, Tiffany Allred, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, sister: Susan Lockhart, brother in law: Louis Ault. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister, and his son Bradley Charles Larson who has waited a long time for this joyous reunion.
Thanks to Brittany Bouchard and the IHC Hospice team who cared so lovingly for Chuck in his last few months.
A Special Thank You: During the last two years our sister, Carrie, and brother-in-law, Cameron moved in to care for our dad and mom. As siblings, we would like to thank them for the sacrifice, love, and devotion that they have shown to our parents. Love, Jenn, Kristine, and Spencer.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meeting house located at 10124 S. 1300 W, South Jordan UT. A socially distanced public viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley on 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway Friday evening, September 18, 2020 from 5-8 PM (BYO mask) and Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10-10:45 AM prior to the services at the church. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
