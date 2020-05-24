|
|
Charles LaMar Payne
1927 ~ 2020
Charles LaMar "Chub" Payne, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and neighbor, passed away on May 20, 2020. We celebrate his life filled with service for his family and community.
Born August 10, 1927 in Hatton Utah, son of Charles Frampton Payne and Ava Stowe. He was a hard worker and at the age of 14 got his first job as a projectionist at the local movie theatre. He earned his pilot's license before he earned his driver's license. He was an avid athlete, a state boxing champion, and member of the championship 4x440 relay team, in addition to being a cheerleader at Millard High School.
After high school, Charlie joined the US Army and served in the 3rd Combat Engineers, 24th Infantry Division, part of the first occupational troops in Japan during World War II. His troop helped establish electrical, water, and sewer in Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the atomic bomb was dropped. He was proud of his service to his God and Country and would often be seen wearing his WWII Veteran hat.
Following his service in the Army, he married the love of his life, Ruth Sargent June 13, 1949 in Provo, Utah. In 1955 he and Ruth moved to Salt Lake City and bought a home in Woods Cross, Utah where they raised two sons, Kim and Cory, and settled deep into the community. Charlie worked for Davis County Redi-Mix and Culp Construction.
Charlie loved his community and served on the Woods Cross City Council for 12 years. He served for 45 years as the representative for Woods Cross for the South Davis Sewer Board.
His athleticism continued throughout his life, exercising daily, organizing the Memorial Day 5k in Woods Cross, competing in and medaling in the Huntsman Senior Games. He swam well over 3000 miles in the pool at the South Davis Recreation Center over the course of his lifetime.
Charles was not a man of many words, but he never missed a chance to share his quick wit and sense of humor. He loved his family, work, sports, traveling, pecans, and Diet Coke. Charles and Ruth were sealed in the Bountiful Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 7, 2015.
He is survived by Ruth, his wife of over 70 years, his two sons Kim (Joni), and Cory (Shauna), 7 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on May 28, 2020 at 11am at the Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, go run a 5K.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020