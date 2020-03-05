|
|
Charles Snow Newton
1930 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend Charles Snow Newton passed away just before his 90th birthday on February 26, 2020. Surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Chuck was born March 9, 1930 in Provo, Utah to Horace K. Newton and Reava Snow Newton. He had one older brother, Richard H. Newton (deceased) and one younger sister, Mary Newton Christensen.
Chuck was born and raised in Provo, Utah. Chuck graduated from Provo High School and attended B.Y.U. The Provo River was always a big part of his life. He loved hunting and fishing. He had a great passion for fly fishing and tying flies. Later in life he loved fishing with President Thomas S. Monson. President Monson told him he made the best streamer around he named it "The Monson Special".
Chuck took great pride in proudly serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He honorably served and fulfilled an LDS mission to Great Britain. Upon returning to Provo he met and married the love of his life DeNae Barrett. Together they raised three children, Debbie, Craig and Jeffery.
Chuck was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had an unwavering testimony of the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ. He served in numerous church callings including Bishop, Stake High Council, and many others. Chuck served as a Salt Lake temple worker for 42 years. He was employed at Bishops Central Storehouse for 29 years. He loved to serve the lord by serving others.
While we will miss him dearly. It brings great comfort knowing he returned to the loving arms of his parents, brother and son Jeffrey.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and son, Jeffery.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, DeNae Barrett Newton; daughter, Debbie (Dave) Peck; son, Craig Newton; grandchildren, Desiree, Nick and Mikayla Peck, Cameron and Jake Newton, Ryan (Hillary) Peck, Kristen Peck, Cayden Caldwell; great grandchildren, Victor, Lia and Gabby Peck, Spencer, Jaxon and Parker DeVore, Navy Peck; sister, Mary Newton (Fred) Christensen; and lifelong friends, Glen Lambson and Dale Shumway.
The family would like to personally thank Elevation Hospice nurse, Sonya Fowles for her compassion, kindness and loving care during his final moments. You gave us strength, hope and comfort.
A viewing in his honor will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Park Stake Center, 760 North 1200 West, Salt Lake City, with a viewing one hour prior. Interment to follow at Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State, Provo, Utah. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 5, 2020