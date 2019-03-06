Charles "Pat" Claxton

1931-2019

Taylorsville, UT-Charles (Pat) Claxton passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 in Salt Lake City at the age of 88. Pat was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa and Papa Kitty. Pat was born on February 17, 1931 to Pearl and Blanche Claxton of Manes, Missouri. When he was 6 years old they moved to Idaho to find work during the depression. They eventually settled in Buhl, Idaho where Pat attended high school, met his future bride and graduated in 1949. Following high school Pat worked in the Buhl area and was a member of the Idaho State National Guard. On June 24, 1952 he married Yvonne McGraw of Buhl. He went to work for Mountain Bell and was transferred to Utah. His career with Mountain Bell lasted until he retired in 1983. Without question, Pat's joy was his family. But he also enjoyed fishing and camping, especially on the Hoback River in Wyoming. Space #14 in the Hoback campground was his summer address. He will be sorely missed, and never forgotten. Pat is survived by Yvonne, his wife of 66 years, and two children: his son, Charles (Chuck) Claxton and his wife, Rose and his daughter Faith and her husband Al. He is also survived by his sister Sharon, and one brother, Richard. He leaves behind 5 grandchildren. Sean Claxon and his wife Sara, Ryan Claxton, Shane Harris and his wife Tammy, Kale and his wife Arlene, and Adrienne Harris Hintz and her husband Corey. He also leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren, all boys, Garrett Harris, Maddux Hintz, Dakodus Harris, Daven Harris, Ryder Hintz, Ivan Claxton, Brekken Hintz, and Stanley Claxton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Pat Claxton to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7405 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan, UT 84084. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 7 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7405 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan, UT 84084. Friends may gather with the family from 7-9 PM on Wednesday, March 6 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan.



