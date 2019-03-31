Services Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 (801) 571-2771 Funeral service 11:00 AM River Oaks 5th Ward Chapel 8950 South 1300 West W. Jordan , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Charles Hobbs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles R. Hobbs

Charles Rene Hobbs, one of God's elect sons, returned to his Father in Heaven on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from his residence at Legacy House in Bountiful, Utah. Charles was born in Logan, Utah on February 13, 1931 after his twin, Charlene, to Milo Purnell and Bertha Skidmore Hobbs. He married his eternal companion, Nola Davis in the Logan, UT Temple on March 16, 1956, having three loving children. Prior to this he attended Preston High School (1949) in Preston, Idaho, and Brigham Young University (1956, BA). Following his sealing to Nola he attained further schooling at BYU (1958, MA), and Columbia University, (1969, Ph.Ed).

As a young man, he earned his Eagle Scout award. He loved music, organizing the Star Dusters Dance Band, also competing as a trumpet soloist, playing first chair and marching band at BYU, then performed with the college's variety shows throughout the Western States and Canada.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in which he embraced missionary work, serving as a missionary in the Netherlands mission (1951-53), a mission president in the New Hampshire Manchester mission (1995-1998), and as a missionary companionship with his lovely wife, Nola in the C.E.S. Mission in Western Kentucky (2001-03). He was an inspiring teacher who freely shared his talents to build the kingdom of God with many other church callings including serving as a Stake Patriarch in the River Oaks Stake, West Jordan, Utah.

Charles' career began as a trumpet teacher and Seminary teacher, going on to become a Seminary Coordinator, Director of Institutes at USU. He was called by Pres. Harold B. Lee to create and direct the Teacher Development program for the Church. Beginning in the early 70's his life's work culminated in him becoming the forerunner of time management; he influenced countless numbers around the world with his "Insight on Time Management," "Time Power," and "Unified Power" seminars, books, and cassette tapes. He was regarded as "The Father of Modern-Day Time Management."

Charles was a great example of finding his personal life's mission and did so with great determination and integrity. Through life's challenges, he became an advocate of forgiving others blessing many peoples' lives through his example and work. He also helped others come to find peace in forgiveness through his writing, The Healing Power of Forgiveness. His radiant smile, readiness to serve, and love of people will be sorely missed.

His hobbies included snow skiing, camping, and hiking with his family. He also loved reading biographies, landscape painting, playing the piano, and maintained an active lifestyle up to his last month. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of travelling with his sweetheart throughout Europe and skiing the Alps.

He was a loving father to his three children, Christine Hobbs Kirkham (Kent), Charles Mark Hobbs (Deea), and Janice Hobbs Allison (Greg). He was delighted in the additions of each grandchild, Lauren Allison Ellsworth (Randal), Katie Kirkham Maddix (Matthew), Angela Kirkham Stuart (Jonny), Hailey Allison, Monica Hobbs Grant (Parker), and Jordan Allison. He is survived by his sister, Charlene Hobbs Richards (Jack); and sisters-in-law, Rebecca Hernandez Hobbs (Odell) and Tenney Davis (Homer).

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Nola Davis Hobbs; his parents Milo Purnell and Bertha Skidmore Hobbs, three brothers: Max, Odell, and Klayne Hobbs; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Dora, David, Paul & Eva, Homer, Blaine & Dorothy Davis. He is now embraced in the loving arms of his "Faith" and loved ones who have gone on before.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the River Oaks 5th Ward Chapel, 8950 South 1300 West, W. Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held on Thursday, April 4 from 6-8:00 p.m. and also on Friday from 9:30-10:45 a.m., both events at the church. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy. Online condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.

A special thank you to the staff of Legacy House of Bountiful for their exceptional and loving care of our Father. Stephanie and the staff at Larkin Mortuary have exceeded our expectations in providing the family support.

