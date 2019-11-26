Home

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Graveside service
Following Services
Elysian Gardens
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
2375 East 3300 South
Charles Richard "Dick" Eubanks


1938 - 2019
Charles Richard
"Dick" Eubanks
1938 ~ 2019
Charles Richard "Dick" Eubanks (a man of infinite wisdom and unending love and devotion) was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 23, 1938, to Lamar S. Eubanks and Gladys Leah Gram Eubanks. He passed away unexpectedly at home in Murray, Utah, on November 22, 2019.
Dick graduated from Ohio State University in 1961 and married his high school sweetheart, Carol Ann Hodge, on June 23, 1962. They started their family in Cumberland, Maryland, where he launched a 33-year career with Hercules as an aerospace engineer. Their family expanded as they moved to Utah, New Jersey, Florida, and back to Utah, where they set down their final roots, now complete with their four children.
Dick retired in 1994 and spent his time doing what he loved...fiercely nurturing relationships with his family and his many friends. After retirement, Dick loved spending weekly time with his buddies, fishing, golfing and taking bridge lessons. He was a long-time active member of Christ United Methodist Church. He and Carol loved to travel and helped raise their only grandchild, C.P. Eubanks, son of Leah. Dick was especially proud of calling himself a "stay-at-home grandpa."
Dick will be sorely missed by those left behind: Carol, daughters Leah and Tina; sons, Todd and Kent; grandchild, Charles Patrick Ripley "C.P." Eubanks; sister, Pam Larrick; sister-in-law, Judy Eubanks; nephews Rick, Brian, and Justin; niece, Lauren; and many cousins.
Gone before him were his father and mother, his stepmother, Betty, his beloved brothers, Tommy and Dave, in-laws, Clarence and Mildred Hodge, friends and a slew of ancestors.
Services include a viewing at Holbrook Mortuary on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 10-11 AM, followed by a graveside service for family and close friends at Elysian Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 2375 East 3300 South, on Saturday, December 7, at 11 AM. For a full obituary, please visit www.holbrookmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to in his memory.
Dick loved well, lived well, and was well-loved by all.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
